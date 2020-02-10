Some audacious Windows 7 PCs are telling owners they can’t be shut down

Microsoft tried to let go of Windows 7 earlier this year, but it’s having a hard time shutting down official support. And now Windows 7 is having a hard time shutting down too.
A new bug has cropped up with the more-than-a-decade-old OS that prevents computers from turning off. Several users have taken to Reddit and the Microsoft Community forums to report the new issue. When users try to shut down their Windows 7 PCs, they get a warning that states “You don’t have permission to shut down this computer.”
Aside from the sheer audacity of your own PC telling you that you can’t turn it off, it’s another embarrassing issue for Microsoft. The company has already had to push one fix to Windows 7 PCs despite ending support for the OS.
Shortly after ending support and pushing out a final round of public security updates, users discovered an odd bug that caused certain wallpaper settings to display a black screen. While not exactly a system-breaking bug, it was quite obvious to users. Plus, it left Microsoft in an awkward position of having to force users to purchase extended support for Windows 7 to fix the problem or release a public patch to repair a bug it introduced to an OS it no longer supports.
Adobe software may cause this new bug
Now Microsoft is in a similar situation, and a company spokesperson told Bleeping Computer in a statement that Microsoft is “actively investigating” the issue.
However, this time around, there’s a possibility it isn’t Microsoft’s fault. Users have come up with a few unofficial fixes. One of them involves running the ‘Group Policy Editor’ with the command line to force the permission and allow users to turn off their computers. Unfortunately, that’s a lot of work just to turn off a computer.
The other solution some users report works is disabling a handful of Adobe update services. Unfortunately, it’s not clear if that’s a reliable fix or if Adobe’s software is to blame.
If Adobe is the cause of the problem, then Microsoft likely won’t have to do anything. But if Microsoft introduced the bug, it may have to push out yet another patch for an operating system it no longer supports to fix an issue it created.
