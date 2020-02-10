PREVIOUS|
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ leaked in hands-on video

Here's a clear look at Samsung's next buds

Feb 10, 2020

2:56 PM EST

0 comments

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ have leaked in a hands-on video from WinFuture‘s Roland Quandt. 

According to Quandt, the Buds+ sound nasally over the phone and the ambient noise was much louder than when talking through a handset.

Quandt also says that the earbuds fit well in his ears and that he still had 54 percent battery after listening to 3.5 hours of punk music. Furthermore, Quandt says that the bass level of the earbuds is a little low, but this issue could be fixed using equalizer mode from the companion app.

Samsung’s earbuds support Qi wireless charging and Bluetooth 5. Further, the earbuds have two drivers, a woofer and a tweeter, according to the leak. You can learn more about all of the earbud’s specs here.

The Buds+ will reportedly retail for $169 USD ($225 CAD). Samsung will likely announce the buds at its Unpacked event on February 11th.

Source: WinFuture

