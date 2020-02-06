PREVIOUS|
News

Apple could have plans to release a faster Apple TV soon

It's unclear if anything else will change besides the speed

Feb 6, 2020

3:02 PM EST

0 comments

Apple TV 4k

Backing up rumours that first appeared a few months ago, it looks like Apple might have plans to release a faster Apple TV box soon.

As first spotted by 9to5Mac, the recent tvOS 13.4 developer beta hints that an unreleased, upgraded Apple TV could be on the way. The developer beta’s code indicates that the new Apple TV could feature either of Apple’s more recent A12 or A13 Bionic processors.

The current Apple TV 4K features Apple’s A10X Fusion processor. That said, apart from potential benefits to gaming and Apple Arcade, the A10X is already more than powerful enough to push 4K video with Dolby Vision HDR and surround sound.

The Apple TV 4K was first released back in 2017, so it makes sense that Apple could be planning to update it soon. It’s unclear if Apple plans to also change the Apple TV’s almost universally hated Siri Remote.

Here’s hoping the company switches to an Apple TV remote with physical direction controls.

Source: 9to5Mac

Related Articles

News

Feb 4, 2020

3:34 PM EST

Apple patents foldable device with unique hinge mechanism that prevents creases

News

Jan 31, 2020

4:48 PM EST

Apple’s free year of Apple TV+ offer expiring for some people

News

Feb 4, 2020

1:59 PM EST

LG’s Apple TV+ app is now available on 2019 LG TVs

News

Feb 5, 2020

4:36 PM EST

Apple to launch ‘universal purchase’ for its app stores in March

Comments