Apple could have plans to release a faster Apple TV soon

Backing up rumours that first appeared a few months ago, it looks like Apple might have plans to release a faster Apple TV box soon.
As first spotted by 9to5Mac, the recent tvOS 13.4 developer beta hints that an unreleased, upgraded Apple TV could be on the way. The developer beta’s code indicates that the new Apple TV could feature either of Apple’s more recent A12 or A13 Bionic processors.
The current Apple TV 4K features Apple’s A10X Fusion processor. That said, apart from potential benefits to gaming and Apple Arcade, the A10X is already more than powerful enough to push 4K video with Dolby Vision HDR and surround sound.
The Apple TV 4K was first released back in 2017, so it makes sense that Apple could be planning to update it soon. It’s unclear if Apple plans to also change the Apple TV’s almost universally hated Siri Remote.
Here’s hoping the company switches to an Apple TV remote with physical direction controls.
Source: 9to5Mac
