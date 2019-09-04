With only a few days to go until Apple’s fall hardware keynote, leaks surrounding the event continues to appear at a rapid pace, with the latest rumour surprisingly not being reported until now.
As first uncovered by MacRumors, @never_released, a frequently reliable Twitter account that has a history of leaking accurate codenames of unreleased hardware, claims that an Apple TV refresh could be the tech giant’s big ‘one more thing’ moment at its fall keynote.
AppleTV11,1 is J305AP. https://t.co/jjCkhADmJh
— Longhorn (@never_released) September 4, 2019
The new Apple TV, identified as ‘Apple TV11.1,’ also has the codename ‘J305’ attached to it. As you may have already guessed, this new version of the Apple TV brings the A12 processor to Apple’s base level set-top box. MacRumors says that it uncovered both the identifier and model number in an internal iOS 13 build the publication has been parsing through for the last few weeks.
Apple’s 4K Apple TV features the same A10X processor included in the iPad Pro (2017). @never_released also confirmed that the new Apple TV will feature Apple’s A12 processor and not the A12X. It’s unclear if this spec update is headed to the standard Apple TV or the Apple TV 4K, but it’s likely Apple has plans to discontinue the base Apple TV model in favour of one UHD-capable set-top box with an improved processor.
The first 4th-generation Apple TV was released back in 2015 followed by the Apple TV 4K in 2017.
Given Apple is expected to reveal release dates for its Apple Arcade game subscription service and Apple TV+, the company’s long-awaited TV streaming platform, next week, it makes sense that a new, more powerful Apple TV could be on the way as well.
Source: @never_released Via: MacRumors
