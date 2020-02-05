Renders of Moto G8, G8 Power and G Stylus show nearly identical designs

Last year, Motorola silently launched the G8 Plus in select countries; with the handset never making its way to the North. Leaks indicate that Motorola is completing the G8 series with the Motorola G8, G8 Power and the G Stylo.
Credible leaker Evan Blass tweeted out an image of renders of the three phones, and they almost all look identical. Like, seriously, I can barely tell the difference between any of these devices. The G8, the white one, has a larger bottom bezel and seems to only feature three cameras, the primary, the 118-degree ultra-wide and a macro shooter. It’s difficult to say what the bottom hole is exactly, but it doesn’t look like a camera.
The G8 Power seems to sport four shooters, two of which will be a macro and a 118-degree ultra-wide lens and has seemingly the slimmest bezels. Whereas the G Stylus features three cameras, like the G8, but unlike the G8 uses a 48-megapixel primary camera. All three handsets have a left aligning hole-punch selfie shooter on the front.
Oddly enough, not a single one of these handsets look like the G8 Plus that launched last year.
Previous rumours suggest the G8 features 16-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.7 aperture, a 2-megapixel f/2.2 macro camera and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 118-degree ultra-wide-angle shooter. On the front, it’ll sport an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The Power, on the other hand, will sport an 8-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, a primary 16-megapixel f/1.7 shooter, a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 macro lens and an f/2.2 118-degree ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, it’ll feature a 25-megapixel selfie camera.
To go even further, the Moto G Stylus is rumoured to sport a 117-degree wide-angle lens, but the other sensors are unknown.
All three devices are rumoured to feature a Snapdragon 6-series chipset, and the G8, and the G Stylus will both sport a 4,000mAh battery.
Motorola will be holding an event at Mobile World Congress on February 23rd where it will likely officially reveal its latest G-series smartphones.
Image Credit: Evan Blass (@evleaks)
Source: Evan Blass (@evleaks)
