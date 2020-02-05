Surface chief Panos Panay now leads hardware and Windows at Microsoft

Microsoft Surface chief Panos Panay, the exec that showed the world the Surface Duo and the Neo, will now be the head of the company’s Windows and hardware division.
Panay was already doing all of the hardware, but now will be in charge of the Windows Experience client taking on more work. However, this means that Microsoft wants its Surface hardware to work even better with its software, which makes sense, as the company is expanding its slate of devices later this year.
Joe Belfiore, who was running the Windows Experience section of the company, will now be taking over the Office side of the Microsoft team. Previously, Belfiore worked on the Windows Phone, Windows Media Centre, the UI for Windows XP and even Windows 95. Now, however, Belfiore will be in charge of the Office apps and will lead Essential Products Inclusive Community, which includes Edge and Microsoft’s mobile apps for iOS and Android.
The core parts of the Windows platform team will continue to work closely with artificial intelligence and the Azure cloud platforms. Thus providing one cohesive experience between hardware and software.
Additionally, Panay will still report to Rajesh Jha, who leads the Experience and Devices team at Microsoft.
ZDNet also reports that Panay was looking to get into a new role inside or outside of Microsoft. This new role could have caused him to join Apple, which could be why Microsoft gave him the Windows Experience client. Here’s an internal memo that Panay gave to his new team.
“Personally I’m very excited to lead the Windows Client for Microsoft, which will help us streamline our decision-making processes, be clear on our priorities, and deliver the best end user experiences from silicon through operating systems across all Microsoft apps and service connected devices (OEMs and Surface). We believe this will make the Windows Client experience better for the entire PC ecosystem. Designing hardware and software together will enable us to do a better job on our long term Windows bets (dual screen, silicon diversity, connectivity, app platform, etc.) and having a single point of Windows Client Experience leadership driving consistent priorities and resourcing across all of Windows client will help all of us accelerate innovation and improve execution. This is such an amazing time and opportunity to bring more energy to Windows and our customers using Windows. It won’t be easy, but extending our growth will be key for our company strategy.”
