Moto G Stylus live images appear online

Live images of the Motorola stylus-equipped Moto G Stylus have appeared online, only a few days after Evan Blass first leaked the device.
Before we get into the nitty-gritty, we’ve confirmed that this handset will almost certainly come to Canada. We were able to do this by checking the government of Canada’s Radio Equipment listings, which included Moto G Stylus. Though at the time, we thought this device would be a variant of the G8 handset, just with a stylus.
Thanks to Blass, we now know the name of the smartphone is ‘Moto G Stylus.’
The first photograph comes from 91mobiles, which shows off the front of the handset with its left corner hole-punch camera.
91mobiles reports that the back of the device sports four sensors. The primary camera features a 48-megapixel shooter, while the other shooter uses a 117-degree wide-angle lens. However, there are also two other unknown sensors below the two cameras. To the right of the shooters is the Motorola logo with an embedded fingerprint scanner.
What you can’t see in this leak is the stylus that is rumoured to come included with the device.
Another leak from a Mexican mobile website called Xataka showcases the handset alongside its stylus. While these live photos look real, the site has a history of unreliable leaks.
91mobiles says that the phone will sport either a 6.3-inch or 6.4-inch display, a 6-series Snapdragon chipset, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Additionally, the phone is tipped to feature a 4,000mAh battery.
It’s currently unclear when Motorola will unveil the handset, but with Mobile World Congress around the corner, it might be soon.
Image Credit: Evan Blass (@evleaks)
Source: 91mobiles, Xataka Mexico
