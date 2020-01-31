Nearly 1.2 billion PlayStation 4 games have been sold to date

Sony has revealed that it has sold 1.181 billion PlayStation 4 games since the console launched in November 2013.
In a media release, Sony said these figures include games sold both at retail and digitally. However, downloadable content and other game add-ons were not counted.
At the Consumer Electronics Show earlier this month, Sony confirmed that it has sold 106 million PlayStation 4 consoles to date. Therefore, this works out to the average PlayStation 4 owner having purchased roughly 17 games each.
Sony didn’t break out any new information related to specific game sales figures. However, the company has previously confirmed that some of its best-selling exclusive PlayStation 4 games include Marvel’s Spider-Man, God of War, The Last of Us: Remastered, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Horizon Zero Dawn. All of these titles have sold more than 10 million copies each.
Likewise, third-party titles that have sold more than 10 million copies on PlayStation 4 include Grand Theft Auto V, Red Dead Redemption 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 and FIFA 18.
Coming up, Sony has several other games that will undoubtedly sell very well, including first-party titles The Last of Us: Part II (May) and Ghost of Tsushima (summer) and the timed-exclusive Final Fantasy VII Remake (April).
The Japanese tech giant will soon shift from the PlayStation 4 to its next-generation PlayStation 5, which is slated to launch this holiday.
That said, the PlayStation 5 will feature backward compatibility with the PlayStation 4. Last June, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan noted that a key focus for the company was to offer a smooth transition between PS4 and PS5 through such options as backward compatibility and cross-generational play.
