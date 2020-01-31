PREVIOUS
News

Apple’s free year of Apple TV+ offer expiring for some people

If you purchased a new Apple device in the fall, make sure you redeem your free Apple TV+

Jan 31, 2020

4:48 PM EST

0 comments

Apple TV+

Anyone who bought a new iPhone 11 on launch day or any other Apple device from September 10th and November 1st, then your window to redeem free Apple TV+ is closing.

Apple offers all new iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple purchases a free year worth of Apple TV+.

The company started offering the free year of its streaming service on November 1st with all new device purchases. Once you buy a new device, you only have 90 days to redeem the offer.

9to5Mac notes that some users who are eligible for the free year but haven’t redeemed it, are getting push notification reminders.

If you bought a new device from Apple in the fall and haven’t redeemed your Apple TV+ subscription, it’s worth doing it now.

Source: 9to5Mac

