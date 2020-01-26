Leaked photo suggests Motorola may be developing a phone with a stylus

A leaked image that surfaced online suggests that Motorola might be working on a stylus-equipped phone.
The render comes from notable leaker Evan Blass, who posted the image on Twitter. From what we can see in the photo, it seems like the end of pen slides into the phone, similar to the Galaxy Note.
It’s unknown if this would be a high-end or mid-range device. Android Police notes that the device looks similar to the Motorola One Action, except that the hole-punch camera doesn’t appear to be as large on this device.
This would be an interesting device as there clearly is interest for stylus-equipped phones considering how popular the Galaxy Note lineup has been.
It’s interesting to note that Motorola may have been experimenting with styluses for a while now, considering that the Moto Z4 already supports several styluses even though the feature hasn’t been widely publicized.
However, it is important to note that as with any leak, nothing has been confirmed and the image may not even depict an actual Motorola device.
Image credit: Evan Blass (@evleaks)
Source: Evan Blass (@evleaks) Via: Android Police
