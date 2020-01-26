PREVIOUS|
New Tesla update hints towards future changes for Model S, Model X

A reverse-engineer has leaked that there may be a built-in wireless Qi charger in the future

As the first new update of the year is starting to roll out to Teslas, a reverse engineer has examined the software and outlined what might be next.

The researcher, who goes by Greentheonly on Twitter, notes that the Model S and Model X may potentially include a built-in wireless Qi charger in the future. He also notes that there may be a new suspension version, a new charge port and new seats.

The last time the Model S got a major change for its interior was back in 2016, so it wouldn’t be surprising if the manufacturer is looking to make some updates.

Last year, there were rumours that there might be a possible Model S refresh, and Elon Musk has hinted that a higher-performance Model S will be coming sometime this year. The higher-performance Model S is supposedly going to have bigger battery packs.

The new software update is currently rolling out to vehicles in China, and is expected to roll out globally sometime soon.

Source: Greentheonly (@greentheonly) Via: Engadget 

