Freedom Mobile now offers live messaging support through WhatsApp

Freedom Mobile is expanding the ways customers can get support to include WhatsApp.
The Shaw-owned regional carrier posted to Twitter about the addition, noting that it’s “even easier to get assistance” through live messaging.
We’re making it even easier to get assistance. Live messaging is now available! 🙌
Get support while on the go with WhatsApp. https://t.co/Mu13eGkxGh pic.twitter.com/tGZq7lwUA3
— Freedom Mobile (@FreedomMobile) January 24, 2020
The tweet includes a link to the company’s WhatsApp number so users can send it messages. Clicking the link on a smartphone should open a chat with the official Freedom Mobile account in the WhatsApp app. If you’re on a computer, or you don’t have WhatsApp installed, it’ll open the WhatsApp website and let you download the app or use the web version to send a message.
In the chat, WhatsApp notes that the account is the official business account of Freedom Mobile.
Adding more ways for users to get in touch with support and get help is always welcome. Hopefully other carriers get on board and offer this feature as well.
On another note, these business-to-customer communication applications are exactly how Facebook plans to monetize WhatsApp. Initially, the social media giant planned to introduce ads to the platform but recently abandoned that in favour of improving business features.
Giving companies, such as Freedom, a direct line to customers to provide support is far more useful than packing WhatsApp with ads.
