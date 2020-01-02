Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in January 2020

Each month, Amazon Canada adds new movies and TV shows to its Prime Video streaming service.
Here are all of the movies and shows coming to the service in January.
Amazon has also provided information regarding the shows and movies coming to its Prime Video Channels.
January 1
- A Million Ways to Die in the West
- Absentia season 2
- American Pie
- Back to the Future Part II
- Battleship
- Bee Movie
- Black Hat
- Casper
- Cloverfield
- Curious George
- Daddy’s Home
- Dante’s Peak
- Dawn of the Dead
- Deep Impact
- Definitely, Maybe
- Disturbia
- Dreamgirls
- Elizabethtown
- Evan Almighty
- Fifty Shades of Grey
- Five Feet Apart
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- GI Joe: Retaliation
- Get Rich or Die Tryin’
- Hot Rod
- Immortals 3D
- Ivory Tower
- Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
- Jaws
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
- Katy Perry: Part of Me
- Knocked Up
- Les Miserables
- Liar Liar
- Like Crazy
- Lucy
- Miami Vice
- Mortdecai
- Mr. Bean’s Holiday
- Nacho Libre
- Nanny Mcphee
- Neighbors
- Next
- Notting Hill
- Oblivion
- Out of Africa
- Over the Hedge
- Public Enemies
- Red Eye
- Ride Along
- Save the Last Dance
- Scent of a Woman
- She’s the Man
- Shooter
- Shrek
- Super 8
- Ted 2
- The Assassination Bureau
- The Identity
- The Bourne Legacy
- The Bourne Supremacy
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- The Core
- The Guilt Trip
- The Island
- The Kite Runner
- The Lovely Bones
- The Mummy
- The Mummy Returns
- The Road to El Dorado
- The School of Rock
- The Soloist
- The Sum of All Fears
- The Time Traveler’s Wife
- Train Wreck
- Transformers: Dark Side of the Moon
- What Women Want
- Wild Rose
- Your Highness
January 3
- Ilana Glazer: The Planet is Burning
- James May: Our Man in Japan
- Jayde Adams: Serious Black Jumper
January 4
- Abduction
January 7
- The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park [only on Sundance Now, an extra $6.99]
January 8
- American Dreamer
- FBI: Most Wanted: season 1 [only on StackTV, an extra $12.99 per month]
- Vanderpump Rules: season 8 [only on Hayu, an extra $5.99 per month]
January 10
- Treadstone
January 16
- 10 Minutes Gone
January 17
- Troop Zero
- The Accident: season 1 [only on Super Channel, an extra $9.99 per month
January 19
Seven Worlds, One Planet: season 1 [only on BBC Earth, an extra $3.99 per month]
January 23
- Lying and Stealing
- The Dead Lands [only on Shudder, an extra $5.99 per month]
January 31
- Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer
