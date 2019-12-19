Here’s what’s coming to Crave in January 2020

Bell has announced the content coming to its Crave video streaming platform in January.
We’ve broken down all the new content below by date and all times are in ET. We’ve also separated the different shows and movies by which tier of Crave they fall within.
Crave has three tiers: basic, Crave + Movies + HBO and Starz Programming. On top of Crave’s regular monthly $9.99 CAD cost, Crave + Movies + HBO costs an extra $9.99 per month and Starz is an extra $5.99 per month.
January 1st
- Pokemon Detective Pikachu (HBO+Movies)
- New Eden: season 1
January 2nd
- Astronaut (HBO+Movies)
- The Best Man Holiday (Starz Programming)
- Hedgehogs (Starz Programming)
January 3rd
- Alita: Battle Angel (HBO+Movies)
- Breakthrough (HBO+Movies)
- Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero (HBO+Movies)
- Howie Mandel’s 5th Annual All-Star Comedy Gala
- Gold Digger: season 1
- The Best Man (Starz Programming)
- I Am Bolt (Starz Programming)
- Oliver! (Starz Programming)
- The Professional (Starz Programming)
- Troy (Starz Programming)
January 6th
- This Changes Everything
- Hyena Road (Starz Programming)
January 7th
- Brace for Impact Starz Programming)
January 8th
- Head in the Clouds
January 9th
- Wild Nights with Emily (HBO+Movies)
January 10th
- Like, Share, Follow (HBO+Movies)
- Tolkien (HBO+Movies)
- You Don’t Know Jack (HBO+Movies)
- Daniel Tiger’s Neighbourhood; season 3
- Healthy is Hot: season 1, episode 1
- The Grizzlies
- The Assassination of Jesse James (Starz Programming)
- The Cell (Starz Programming)
- The Last Waltz (Starz Programming)
- My Life as a Zucchini (Starz Programming)
- The Pretty One (Starz Programming)
January 12th
- The Outsider: season 1, episode 1 @9pm followed by episode 2 (HBO+Movies)
- Cravings: season 1, episode 1
January 13th
- The New Pope: season 1, episode 1 @9pm (HBO+Movies)
- Cold Case Hammarskjold
January 14th
Mean Dreams (Starz Programming)
January 16th
- Friend She Met Online
- Sorry For Your Loss
January 17th
- Bad Boys (Starz Programming)
- The Stanford Prison Experiment (Starz Programming)
- A Thousand Times Good Night (Starz Programming)
- Touch With Fire (Starz Programming)
- Om Nom: season 3
- Almost Naked Animals: season 3
- Three Identical Strangers
- A Family Divided (HBO+Movies)
- All is True (HBO+Movies)
- Bury My Heart At Wounded Knee (HBO+Movies)
- Spider-Man: Far From Home (HBO+Movies)
- Real Time with Bill Maher: season 18, episode 1 (HBO+Movies)
January 19th
- Avenue 5: season 1, episode 1 @ 10pm
- Curb Your Enthusiasm: season 10, episode 1 @10:30pm
January 20th
- Maiden
January 23rd
- The Fall of the American Empire (HBO+Movies)
- Riot Girls
January 24th
- Godzilla: King of Monsters (HBO+Movies)
- Man Who Killed Don Quixote (HBO+Movies)
- Star Trek: Picard: season 1
- Shrill: season 2
- Wolfoo & Friends
- 28 Days Later (Starz Programming)
- Bad Boys II (Starz Programming)
- Little Fish (Starz Programming)
- Night Movies (Starz Programming)
- This Means War (Starz Programming)
January 26th
- The Circus: season 5, episode 1 @8pm
- Our Cartoon President: season 3, episode 1 @8:30pm
January 27th
- Unbanned
January 30th
- Bolden (HBO+Movies)
January 31st
- Fauve (HBO+Movies)
- For Nonna Anna (HBO+Movies)
- Mahalia Melts in the Rain (HBO+Movies)
- Paseo (HBO+Movies)
- Please Speak Continuously and Describe Your Experiences as They Come to You (HBO+Movies)
- The Art of Self Defense (HBO+Movies)
- The Drop-In (HBO+Movies)
- Tipped (HBO+Movies)
- Wow’s Cartoon Hangover Shorts
- Enhantimals
- Weekend At Bernies (Starz Programming)
