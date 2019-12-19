PREVIOUS|
Resources

Here’s what’s coming to Crave in January 2020

Check out the tons of movies and shows coming to Crave in January

Dec 19, 2019

5:15 PM EST

0 comments

Crave

Bell has announced the content coming to its Crave video streaming platform in January.

We’ve broken down all the new content below by date and all times are in ET. We’ve also separated the different shows and movies by which tier of Crave they fall within.

Crave has three tiers: basic, Crave + Movies + HBO and Starz Programming. On top of Crave’s regular monthly $9.99 CAD cost, Crave + Movies + HBO costs an extra $9.99 per month and Starz is an extra $5.99 per month.

January 1st

  • Pokemon Detective Pikachu (HBO+Movies) 
  • New Eden: season 1

January 2nd

  • Astronaut (HBO+Movies)
  • The Best Man Holiday (Starz Programming) 
  • Hedgehogs (Starz Programming) 

January 3rd

  • Alita: Battle Angel (HBO+Movies)
  • Breakthrough (HBO+Movies)
  • Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero (HBO+Movies)
  • Howie Mandel’s 5th Annual All-Star Comedy Gala
  • Gold Digger: season 1
  • The Best Man (Starz Programming)
  • I Am Bolt (Starz Programming)
  • Oliver! (Starz Programming)
  • The Professional (Starz Programming)
  • Troy (Starz Programming)

January 6th

  • This Changes Everything
  • Hyena Road (Starz Programming) 

January 7th

  • Brace for Impact Starz Programming)

January 8th

  • Head in the Clouds

January 9th

  • Wild Nights with Emily (HBO+Movies)

January 10th

  • Like, Share, Follow (HBO+Movies)
  • Tolkien (HBO+Movies)
  • You Don’t Know Jack (HBO+Movies)
  • Daniel Tiger’s Neighbourhood; season 3
  • Healthy is Hot: season 1, episode 1
  • The Grizzlies
  • The Assassination of Jesse James (Starz Programming)
  • The Cell (Starz Programming)
  • The Last Waltz (Starz Programming)
  • My Life as a Zucchini (Starz Programming)
  • The Pretty One (Starz Programming)

January 12th

  • The Outsider: season 1, episode 1 @9pm followed by episode 2 (HBO+Movies)
  • Cravings: season 1, episode 1

January 13th

  • The New Pope: season 1, episode 1 @9pm (HBO+Movies)
  • Cold Case Hammarskjold

January 14th

Mean Dreams (Starz Programming)

January 16th

  • Friend She Met Online
  • Sorry For Your Loss

January 17th

  • Bad Boys (Starz Programming)
  • The Stanford Prison Experiment (Starz Programming)
  • A Thousand Times Good Night (Starz Programming)
  • Touch With Fire (Starz Programming)
  • Om Nom: season 3
  • Almost Naked Animals: season 3
  • Three Identical Strangers
  • A Family Divided (HBO+Movies)
  • All is True (HBO+Movies)
  • Bury My Heart At Wounded Knee (HBO+Movies)
  • Spider-Man: Far From Home (HBO+Movies)
  • Real Time with Bill Maher: season 18, episode 1 (HBO+Movies)

January 19th

  • Avenue 5: season 1, episode 1 @ 10pm
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm: season 10, episode 1 @10:30pm

January 20th

  • Maiden

January 23rd

  • The Fall of the American Empire (HBO+Movies)
  • Riot Girls

January 24th

  • Godzilla: King of Monsters (HBO+Movies)
  • Man Who Killed Don Quixote (HBO+Movies)
  • Star Trek: Picard: season 1
  • Shrill: season 2
  • Wolfoo & Friends
  • 28 Days Later (Starz Programming)
  • Bad Boys II (Starz Programming)
  • Little Fish (Starz Programming)
  • Night Movies (Starz Programming)
  • This Means War (Starz Programming)

January 26th

  • The Circus: season 5, episode 1 @8pm
  • Our Cartoon President: season 3, episode 1 @8:30pm

January 27th

  • Unbanned

January 30th

  • Bolden (HBO+Movies

January 31st

  • Fauve (HBO+Movies)
  • For Nonna Anna (HBO+Movies)
  • Mahalia Melts in the Rain (HBO+Movies)
  • Paseo (HBO+Movies)
  • Please Speak Continuously and Describe Your Experiences as They Come to You (HBO+Movies)
  • The Art of Self Defense (HBO+Movies)
  • The Drop-In (HBO+Movies)
  • Tipped (HBO+Movies)
  • Wow’s Cartoon Hangover Shorts
  • Enhantimals
  • Weekend At Bernies (Starz Programming)

Related Articles

News

Dec 16, 2019

1:34 PM EST

Star Trek: Picard renewed for Season 2 ahead of January premiere on Crave

News

Dec 17, 2019

4:41 PM EST

A quarter of Canadians pick streaming over holiday events: Crave survey

Resources

Dec 14, 2019

6:09 PM EST

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [December 9 — 15]

Comments