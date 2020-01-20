Huawei Canada says judicial system will prove CFO Meng Wanzhou’s innocence

Huawei Canada says that it trusts Canada’s judicial system, and that it believes the system will prove CFO Meng Wanzhou’s innocence.
The company released a statement at the same time that Meng is currently in a B.C. court for the first day of her extradition hearing.
“Huawei has consistently stated, as the case is before the court, it is inappropriate for us to give specific comments on the ongoing legal proceeding. We trust in Canada’s judicial system, which will prove Ms. Meng’s innocence,” the statement reads.
“Huawei stands with Ms. Meng in her pursuit for justice and freedom. We hope Ms. Meng will be able to be together with her family, colleagues and friends as soon as possible,” the statement continues.
China has also recently repeated its call for Canada to release Meng, hours before she was scheduled to appear in court.
Meng currently faces extradition to the U.S. The hearing will focus on whether U.S. allegations are also a crime in Canada. It may take months or even years before a decision is reached.
Comments