All Samsung phones on sale at Rogers, including Note 10+

Rogers is selling all three of the Galaxy S10 phones, the Note 10+ and more with its Edge Financing.
All of these phones need to be on a two-year contract. Since it’s an Edge Financing deal, you’ll have to pay one monthly fee for your data and another for the financing of your phone.
The phones on sale include the following:
- Galaxy S10 – $39.99 per payment
- Galaxy S10e – $20 per payment
- Galaxy S10+ – $45 per payment
- Galaxy Note 10+ – $45 per payment
- Galaxy S9 – $20 per payment
- Galaxy A70 – $17.50 per payment
- Galaxy Note 9 – $38.33 per payment
- Galaxy A50 – $14.99 per payment
- Galaxy A20 – $13.33 per payment
- Galaxy A10e – $8.75 per payment
Rogers is likely holding this sale since Samsung generally drops its new slate of S-series flagships in February.
Source: Rogers
