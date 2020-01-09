PREVIOUS
In 2020 Public Mobile is going to make a better online self serve experience

A few other changes are mentioned in the company's forums

Jan 9, 2020

4:40 PM EST

Public Mobile website

As 2020 trudges on, Public Mobile has made an announcement that it’s going to work on four goals to revamp and upgrade its forum process in 2020.

The four goals are as follows and have been requested by the carrier’s subscribers:

  • A simpler and mobile-friendly self serve experience
  • Promotions and programs that benefit you, our valued customers
  • Continuing to ensure that our systems are best-in-class and improving the experience you have when you need to get help
  • An enhanced Community that is easier to use and more engaging

There’s no timeline about when the features might arrive the carrier does promise to be transparent about the changes throughout the year.

Source: Public Mobile 

