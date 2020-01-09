Bong Joon Ho and Adam McKay working on ‘Parasite’ series for HBO: report

Parasite, one of 2019’s most acclaimed films, is heading to HBO as a mini-series, according to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter (THR).
Written and directed by Bong Joon Ho, the South Korean black comedy drama thriller follows the struggles of a low-income family that has conned its way into becoming the employees of a much wealthier family.
As per THR, HBO’s Bong is producing a Parasite series for HBO alongside Oscar-winning filmmaker Adam McKay (The Big Short). THR notes that this series will be in English, rather than South Korean like the original film. That said, it’s unclear whether this will be some sort of follow-up or a spiritual successor.
It’s important to note that THR reports that a deal has not yet been closed with HBO. Further, THR didn’t have any details on whether the Parasite series is set to hit HBO’s channels or HBO Max, Warner Media’s streaming service that’s currently only set to launch in the U.S. However, future content on both HBO and HBO Max will come to Bell Media’s Crave service, so Canadians would, in theory, be covered either way.
In any case, a Parasite series would be a major get for HBO, given how much attention Parasite garnered last year. In addition to earning a 96 on review aggregate site Metacritic, Parasite also took home the Palme D’or at Cannes — the festival’s highest honour. Parasite was also the Grolsch People’s Choice Award’s second runner-up at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Image credit: Neon Films
Source: The Hollywood Reporter
