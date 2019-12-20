PREVIOUS|
Samsung S11+ rumoured to feature 5x optical zoom with 48-megapixel sensor

Huawei P40 Pro will reportedly sport 10x optical zoom

Dec 20, 2019

11:13 AM EST

Samsung’s and Huawei’s 2020 flagships will take two different approaches with their optical zoom capabilities.

Reportedly, Samsung’s Galaxy S11+ will sport a 5x optical zoom camera with a 48-megapixel sensor, whereas Huawei’s P40 Pro will feature a 10x optical zoom shooter with a 16-megapixel sensor.

This rumour comes from the well-known leaker, Ice Universe (@UniverseIce).

According to past leaks, both handsets will sport periscope lenses to achieve these optical zoom capabilities.

The S11+ will reportedly also sport a 108-megapixel sensor, an ultrawide-angle lens and a time-of-flight sensor for depth. It’s currently unclear what other lenses or sensors the P40 Pro will feature.

Samsung will reportedly unveil the Galaxy S11 series on February 18th, and Huawei will reveal its P40 series in March. 

Source: Ice Universe

