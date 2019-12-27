PREVIOUS|
News

Trump blames Trudeau after discovering CBC cut his ‘Home Alone 2’ cameo

Trump appears briefly in the 1992 comedy classic to give directions to Kevin McAllister

Dec 27, 2019

10:07 AM EST

0 comments

Home Alone 2 Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has blamed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for being the reason that the CBC removed his cameo from Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

On Christmas Day, TV viewers began to notice that the CBC’s broadcasts of the 1992 comedy classic didn’t feature Trump at all.

Trump soon took to Twitter to suggest that his removal from the film was the result of Trudeau retaliating for “making him pay up on NATO or Trade [sic].”

In a subsequent tweet, Trump quipped that the movie “will never be the same.”

Others, including Fox News and Trump’s own son, Donald Trump, Jr., also suggested the CBC move was politically motivated.

The prime minister’s office declined to comment to CNN.

Meanwhile, the CBC says Trump’s cameo was edited out of Home Alone 2 in 2014, well before Trump’s June 2015 announcement that he would run for presidency. Trump was later elected in November 2016.

“As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited for time,” CBC spokesperson Chuck Thompson said in a press statement. “The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot. These edits were done in 2014, when we first acquired the film and before Mr. Trump was elected president.”

The scene in question sees Trump give directions to Macaulay Culkin’s character, Kevin McAllister, in New York’s Plaza Hotel. Altogether, Trump appears for roughly seven seconds.

See the cameo below:

Image credit: Disney

Source: CBC

Related Articles

Features

Nov 21, 2019

9:00 AM EST

Huawei Canada to be ‘diplomatically forceful’ in talks with Trudeau’s minority government

News

Oct 28, 2019

8:53 AM EDT

Donald Trump wants Apple to bring back the Home Button to iPhones

Features

Dec 24, 2019

8:00 AM EST

Here are the top Canadian telecom stories of 2019

News

Oct 3, 2019

10:06 AM EDT

Nickelback files copyright infringement against Donald Trump over ‘Photograph’ meme

Comments