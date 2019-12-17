PlayStation Canada reveals early Boxing Week sales on PS4 bundles, games

Sony has revealed an early look at its PlayStation 4 deals that will run through Boxing Week and into the New Year in Canada.
To start, Sony is continuing to offer the ‘Only on PlayStation’ PS4 bundle that was introduced during Black Friday.
The package includes a 1TB PlayStation 4 console and copies of God of War, The Last of Us Remastered and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition for $299.99 (regularly $379.99). While this bundle was available for $249.99 during Black Friday, this still isn’t a bad deal if you need a last-minute Christmas gift.
Meanwhile, the 1TB NHL 20 PS4 Pro bundle will be on sale for $369.99 (regularly $499.99) — the same price that was offered during Black Friday. Both PlayStation 4 bundle promotions will be available from December 19th to January 2nd.
Outside of consoles, Sony is also reducing the price of major PlayStation 4 games, including:
- Days Gone — $29.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Death Stranding — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Spider-Man Game of the Year Edition — $29.99 (regularly $49.99)
These game sales will also run from December 19th January 2nd.
PlayStation says the deals will be offered at participating retailers. MobileSyrup has reached out to Sony to confirm specific retailers and will update this story once a response has been received.
Source: PlayStation
