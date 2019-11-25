Apple delays ‘The Banker’ release amid allegations of sexual abuse

Apple is reportedly delaying the theatrical release of The Banker, originally set for December 6th.
According to Variety, insiders with the company familiar with the matter said the delay comes as filmmakers review accusations of historical inaccuracy and sexual abuse at the hands of co-producer Bernard Garrett Jr.
Along with the theatrical delay, the film’s Apple TV+ debut in January will also be postponed.
The Banker tells the story of Garrett Jr.’s father, portrayed by Anthony Mackie in the film. Mackie, along with Samuel L. Jackson, who portrays Joe Morris, buy a bank to help other African Americans get loans to buy homes. In the movie, they hire a white man to pose as the face of the bank. It’s based on a true story that took place in the 1950s.
The sexual abuse and inaccuracy accusations against Garrett Jr. come from Cynthia Garrett, who claims Garret Jr. is her half brother. She called on Apple to portray her family’s story accurately, including how Garret Sr. and his business partner stealthily acquired property and eventually claimed ownership of a regional bank in the South in the 1950s.
Apple initially announced it cancelled a planned gala screening of The Banker meant to close AFI Fest on November 21st at the TCL Chinese Theatre Hollywood. Netflix stepped in and screened Marriage Story in its place.
In a November 20th statement to Variety, Apple said it needed “some time to look into these matters and determine the best next steps.”
Source: Variety
