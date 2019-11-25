Adobe Acrobat PDF reader hits 500 million installs on Play Store

If you’ve used computers much at all, you’ve probably come across a PDF file. And if you’ve used a PDF, chances are you’ve had at least some experience with Adobe’s Acrobat Reader.
After debuting on Windows and Mac platforms in the 90s, Acrobat has been a go-to for reading PDF files. Acrobat Reader came to Android in 2010 and, despite several competitors in the PDF space, has grown considerably.
In fact, Acrobat Reader recently passed the 500 million installs milestone on the Play Store.
Overall, PDFs are one of the more reliable file types out there. It maintains document formating when shared, it’s a relatively common format, it integrates non-text elements easily and file sizes are fairly small.
However, updates to apps like Acrobat Reader have improved PDFs as well. For example, users can now sign documents, add annotations and sticky notes, easily convert PDFs to other formats and store them in the cloud.
Acrobat Reader offers more features for users who spring for the subscription as well.
If you haven’t tried out the Acrobat app and you’re interested, you can download it for free from the Play Store.
Source: Android Police
Comments