Alert Ready to send test emergency alerts on November 27

Alert Ready, Canada’s emergency alerting system, is issuing a public test alert message on November 27th.
The message will be sent to everyone in participating provinces and territories, a press release indicated. It states that one test message will be distributed over television, radio and compatible wireless devices at these times:
Alberta – 1:55pm MT
British Columbia – 1:55pm PT
Manitoba – 1:55pm CT
New Brunswick – 10:55am AT
Newfoundland & Labrador – 10:55am NT
Northwest Territories – 9:55am MT
Nova Scotia – 1:55pm AT
Nunavut – No test scheduled
Ontario – 2:55pm ET
Prince Edward Island – 12:55pm AT
Quebec – 1:55pm ET
Saskatchewan – 1:55pm CT
Yukon – 1:55pm PT
“Not all provinces and territories have had the need to issue an actual alert. Test alerts educate Canadians on what an emergency alert will look and sound like in the event of a life-threatening situation; across television, radio and compatible wireless devices,” said Martin Belanger, director of public alerting at Pelmorex, in a press release. Pelmorex is the operator of the technical infrastructure of Alert Ready.
The release noted that Alert Ready has enabled government authorities to deliver 130 tests since January 1st, 2019, and 1,413 since 2010.
These emergency tests provide an “opportunity to validate and improve the performance and reliability of the system and to ensure it operates as it is intended in the event of an imminent life-threatening situation.”
Source: Pelmorex
