Apple shares trailer for upcoming movie called ‘The Banker’ starring Samuel L. Jackson

These Marvel alumni are looking to take the 50's by storm

Nov 4, 2019

12:26 PM EST

Only a few days after the Apple TV+ launch, the tech giant is previewing an upcoming movie starring Samuel L. Jackson and Anthony Mackie.

The film is called The Banker and it’s based on a true story from the 1950s revolving around Bernard Garrett (Mackie) and Joe Morris (Jackson), who buy a bank to help other African Americans get loans to buy homes.

The movie comes out on December 6th in select theatres and will hit Apple TV+ sometime in January. Deadline reports that this movie was funded and shot independently and Apple jumped in to help give the movie a streaming home and a theatrical run.

Besides Mackie and Jackson, Nicolas Hoult also stars in the movie as the frontman for the banking business, and it’s directed by George Nolfi, who recently made the move from writer to feature film director.

This will be the third movie to hit Apple TV+ after The Elephant Queen, a documentary, and Hala which is slated for theatrical release on November 22nd.

