Head of scripted and unscripted programming at Apple TV+ leaves

Just a few weeks after Apple launched its streaming service, the company’s head of current scripted programming and unscripted content has left.
Deadline reported that Kim Rozenfeld stepped down from his position, but the article did not go into full detail as to the reasoning behind why.
It did note however that he had signed a first-look deal with Apple for his production company, Half Full Studios.
According to Engadget, Rozenfeld’s LinkedIn page also indicates he has left the company and listed under his company in his work experience it says “development, producing and consultant deal with Apple TV+ for scripted and documentary series.”
Former Sony TV heads Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht had hired Rozenfeld from Sony TV after the two had joined Apple.
Because of the departure, it is unclear as to what will happen now with the specific content creation.
Engadget also noted that Rozenfeld’s leave will have the company combine “its development and current programming teams under a single group of executives.”
Matt Cherniss, who worked alongside Rozenfeld, will be head of the scripted series team, it noted.
