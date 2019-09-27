News
Bluetooth Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 now available in Canada

Sep 27, 2019

7:07 AM EDT

The Bluetooth version of Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active 2 is now available in Canada.

The smartwatch has a starting price of $369.99 CAD for the 40mm Bluetooth model, with the 44mm variant costing $399.99 CAD.

Both smartwatches feature always-on displays with Gorilla Glass DX+ screens.

Samsung’s latest smartwatch doesn’t offer a physical rotating dial but sports a touch-sensitive strip to navigate the screen and menus. This simulates the clicks of the physical wheel through haptic feedback.

The wearable features a heart rate monitor, Bixby virtual assistant, GPS functionality and will get electrocardiogram (ECG) support in the future.

You can buy the Galaxy Watch Active 2 at the Samsung Experience Store, Best Buy Canada and The Source.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active 2 with LTE pre-orders open today as well. It’s unclear when the LTE version of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is set to release.

