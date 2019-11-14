PREVIOUS|
News

Jabra’s Elite 75t wireless earbuds are available now

These earbuds seem like they have really good battery life

Nov 14, 2019

4:25 PM EST

Jabra’s high-end wireless earbuds, the Elite 75t, are now available for purchase in Canada at Best Buy. 

These truly wireless earbuds offer 28 hours of total battery life with the included charging case, which is about 50 percent more than the headphone’s older sibling, the 65ts. Per charge, users are looking at about seven and a half hours of usage.

Jabra also says the earbuds are dust and water protected with an IP55 rating. This means that while you can’t submerge the earbuds, you can use them if it’s a bit rainy out.

Notably, these headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0, four microphones and the ability to connect to your phone’s virtual assistant.

You can order the Elite 75t earbuds from Best Buy for $239 CAD. 

Source: Jabra

