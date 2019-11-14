Microsoft reveals dozens of new games coming to Xbox Game Pass

Every couple of weeks, Microsoft adds new titles to its Xbox Game Pass on-demand gaming subscription service.
Now, at its XO19 fan event in London, England, the company has laid out the roadmap for dozens of games that are coming to the service on both Xbox One and PC between this holiday season and throughout 2020.
To start, here are the eight games that have now stealth dropped onto Game Pass:
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (PC)
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Console, coming soon to PC)
- Hearts of Iron IV: Cadet Edition (PC)
- Lego: The Ninjago Movie Videogame (Console)
- Rage 2 (Console, coming soon to PC)
- Remnant: From the Ashes (Console)
- The Talos Principle (Console & PC)
- Tracks: The Train Set Game (Console & PC)
Microsoft also confirmed that Halo: The Master Chief Collection will debut on Xbox Game Pass for PC on December 3rd.
Additionally, Microsoft revealed a slew of games that are coming later this year and in 2020, although specific dates were not mentioned.
- Carrion (Console & PC)
- Cris Tales (Console & PC)
- Cyber Shadow (Console & PC)
- Darksiders III (Console & PC)
- Double Kick Heroes (Console & PC)
- Edge of Eternity (Console & PC)
- Final Fantasy VII (Console & PC)
- Final Fantasy VIII: Remastered (Console & PC)
- Final Fantasy IX (Console & PC)
- Final Fantasy X: HD Remastered (Console & PC)
- Final Fantasy X-2: HD Remastered (Console & PC)
- FinalFantasy XII: TheZodiacAge (Console & PC)
- Final Fantasy XIII
- Final Fantasy XIII-2
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (Console & PC)
- Final Fantasy XV (Console & PC)
- Forager (Console & PC)
- Haven (Console & PC)
- It Lurks Below (Console & PC)
- Levelhead (Console & PC)
- Life Is Strange 2: Episodes 4 & 5 (Console) [the first three episodes were already available, so now the entire season is available on Game Pass]
- My Friend Pedro (Console & PC)
- PHOGS (Console & PC)
- She Dreams Elsewhere (Console & PC)
- SkateBIRD (Console & PC)
- Streets of Rage 4 (Console & PC)
- Scourge Bringer (Console & PC)
- Supraland (Console)
- Tekken 7 (Console)
- Touhou Luna Nights (Console & PC)
- The Escapists 2 (Console)
- The Red Lantern (Console)
- The Red Strings Club (PC)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Console)
- Vambrace: Cold Soul (Console & PC)
- West of Dead (Console & PC)
To entice newcomers, Microsoft is offering three months of Game Pass Ultimate for just $1 CAD. This includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription. Otherwise, Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99 CAD/month.
Meanwhile, Game Pass for Console costs $11.99/month on its own, while Game Pass for PC is currently offered at the beta price of $5.99/month.
