There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- $40 off FiGO Orbit 2 phone with $100 voucher purchase
- $20 off any phone with $50+ Top up voucher purchase
Bell
New
- Updated offer: Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase (was only with the Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, X or XR previously)
Ongoing
- $15/mo. off 6GB data BYO option on Connect Everything share plans in QC (5GB in other regions)
- $25/mo. off 6GB data Premium, Premium Plus and Premium Ultra options on Connect Everything share plans in QC (5GB in other regions)
- $10/mo. off Premium, Premium+ and Ultra options on 5GB (QC excluded), 10GB, 20GB, and 50GB Unlimited/Connect Everything share plans in QC, MB & SK compared to other regions
- 100MB bonus data for 12 months on $15 to $35 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data for 12 months on $40+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance
- Promo prepaid plans with unlimited Canada talk & text for $40/mo. or unlimited Canada talk & text plus 2GB data for $50/mo.
- $40 in bonus credits on $15+ Prepaid plans (MB)
- Family savings: $15 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan
Chatr
Ongoing
- 2GB of data on $40 and $50 Nationwide Talk, Text & Data plans
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Xplore Mobile
Ongoing
- Rollover plan with 7GB of data per month
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 5GB of Bonus Data on all Data Plans plus Eastlink customers get an extra 1GB bonus
Fido
New
- New $35 BYO phone plan with Unlimited Canada talk & text + 1GB data (QC)
- Updated offer: double data on 4GB plan (QC)
- $5/mo. credit on all BYO plans (QC)
Ongoing
- Double data offer on 2GB, 3GB and 4GB plans (all regions except QC)
- Double data offer on 1GB and 2GB plans + 5GB bonus data on 4GB plans (QC)
- $5/mo. off $45 PPU data plan in MB & SK compared to other regions
Freedom Mobile
Ongoing
- 3GB bonus data on Freedom 2GB and 5GB plans
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- New customers who BYO phone get $5/mo. off when activating on a $50 plan or $10/mo. off when activating a $60+ plan for 12 months
Koodo Mobile
New
- 1 Year of Amazon Prime with promo code when signing up to a postpaid plan
- $100 bonus gift on the LG Q Stylo+ activation on the Tab
- Brought back $49 plan with 2GB + 2GB bonus data (QC)
- $120 bill credit over 24 months on all BYO plans (QC)
Ongoing
- $50 bonus gift on the LG G7 ThinQ and LG X Power 3 activation on the Tab
- $100 bonus gift on the Samsung Galaxy J3 2018 activation on the Tab
- Double data offer on 2GB, 3GB and 4GB plans (all regions except QC)
- 5GB bonus data on 4GB plans (QC)
- $5/mo. off $40 PPU data plan in MB & SK compared to other regions
- $10/mo. off $40 PPU data plan in QC compared to other regions
- Bonus data on $55 and $65 Prepaid plans
- 2GB bonus data on $50 Prepaid plan (QC)
- $10/mo. off for 12 months on the $65 and $75 prepaid plans with promo code KOODOFFER (QC)
Lucky Mobile
Ongoing
- Various levels of free data when you sign up for a new plan – up to 8.5GB
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- Unlimited Canada-wide Minutes included with the $35 plan
- 1GB bonus data included with the $45 and $55 plans
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- “$30/30 Days” promo plan with 2GB data and PPU talk & text
- “$45/30 Days” promo plan with Unlimited Canada mins and 3GB data
Public Mobile
New
- 2GB bonus data for 6 months when activating on a $35+ plan with promo code
- Removed $60 plan with Unlimited Canada-Wide Talk + Text + 8GB + 500MB Bonus
Ongoing
- Save with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers
Ongoing
- Up to $500 trade-in credit when activating a new smartphone on a 2-year Infinite plan
- Family savings: $15 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan
SaskTel
Ongoing
- Double trade-in value for customers who switch and purchase a smartphone on a 2-year voice and data plan
- Extra $10/mo. off for 12 months for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel and sign up to a voice and data plan ($25 off total)
- $10/mo. credit for 6 months for customers who sign up for a noSTRINGS Prepaid service on a Talk, Text & Data plan
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line
Telus
New
- 3 + 3GB Simple Share plan in MB & SK has been replaced by 5GB Simple Share plan (same as in main regions)
- New pricing for Simple Share plans
- Removed Peace of Mind Plus and Ultra plans and added new Peace of Mind Connect plans (10GB, 20GB & 50GB) that include connected devices at no additional fee (activation fee required)
Ongoing
- $15/mo. off 3 + 3GB Simple Share plan in MB, QC & SK (5GB in other regions)
- $65 bill credit offer over 2 months when activating or upgrading a phone online
- Family savings: $5-$15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- 1GB bonus data and unlimited minutes on the Nationwide Talk, Text and Data 55 prepaid plan OR unlimited minutes on the Nationwide Talk, Text and Data 65 prepaid plan
- Bonus Manitoba minutes on Texting 15, Talk & Text 25 and Talk, Text & Data 35 prepaid plans (MB)
Videotron
New
- 1GB bonus data on the 1GB Basic plan
Ongoing
- Customers who BYO phone get 2 months of service FREE on any Premium or Premium+ plan
- 2GB bonus data on all Premium and Premium+ plan
- 2GB bonus data on the 2GB Basic plan
Virgin Mobile
New
- $120 Bonus gift on the Huawei P30 Lite with new activation on a Silver plan
Ongoing
- Double data offer on 2GB, 3GB and 4GB plans (all regions except QC)
- Double data on the 1GB plan and 2GB plans + 5GB bonus data on 4GB plans (QC)
- $5/mo. off the PPU data plan with unlimited minutes in MB and SK compared to other regions
- $15/mo. off the PPU data plan with unlimited minutes in QC compared to other regions
Comments