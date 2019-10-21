News
Election 2019: Google’s latest doodle is a reminder to vote

If you haven't registered to vote, you can do so at your nearest polling station

Oct 21, 2019

11:26 AM EDT

Google’s latest doodle is a reminder to go vote because it’s Election Day in Canada.

The second ‘o’ in Google’s name is replaced with a ballot box with a Canadian flag on it.

Today Canada will vote for its next Prime Minister and 338 Members of Parliament that will represent ridings across the country in the House of Commons.

Topics ranged from climate change, affordability, housing, Indigenous affairs, telecom and foreign relations.

Incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is also the leader of the Liberal Party, hopes to win his title back. Running against him are Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer and New Democrat Party Leader Jagmeet Singh.

At the bottom of the doodle, Google has linked to Elections Canada’s web page that details all the information you need to know before you go and vote.

There are many ways to watch election results, whether you’re at home or at an election party.

It’s your democratic right, so go out and vote.

