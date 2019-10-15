Crave is finally getting 5.1 surround sound

News
It looks like Bell’s Crave streaming video service is finally getting 5.1 surround sound, according to a page on the platform’s official website.

In fact, Bell says that 5.1 surround sound is already available with some titles as long as you’re running the streaming platform on a 4th-generation Apple TV. 5.1 surround sound compatibility with “other platforms” is coming soon, according to Crave.

“We’re rolling out 5.1 surround sound video now. It is currently available on certain titles on Apple TV Gen 4 devices. We’ll be rolling it out to other platforms soon!,” reads the page.

It’s unclear what content is specifically available in 5.1 surround sound. MobileSyrup has reached out to Bell for more information.

Back in August Bell revealed that Crave has 2.7 million subscribers across Canada. Unlike competing services such as Netflix, Bell has yet to add a 4K streaming tier to Crave.

Crave is available on desktop, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One and Amazon Fire TV. There is not yet a Crave app available on the PlayStation 4.

Crave’s base subscription is priced at $9.99 per month, with the service’s additional HBO tier costing an addition $9.99. This brings the monthly cost for Crave to a total of $19.98 per month. Users can also add STARZ content can also be added for $5.99 CAD.

