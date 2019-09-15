Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Google Pixel 4 XL exposed in leaked videos
- Election 2019: where do the federal parties stand on tech, telecom issues?
- Apple Watch Series 5 Hands-on: The ultimate smartwatch
- iPhone 11 Hands-on: The one to buy
- iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max Hands-on: Apple’s triple-camera comeback
- Here are the top five announcements from Apple’s iPhone 11 event
- Google Pixel 4 render suggests October 15 announcement
- Rogers, Bell, Telus, Eastlink work to help customers after Hurricane Dorian
- Rogers extends device financing to taxes on devices, customers can pay over 24 months
- Bianca Andreescu’s US Open championship watched more than 2019 Stanley Cup final
- Google confirms Play Pass is ‘coming soon’
- Toronto might ban e-scooters from sidewalks: report
- iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max Canadian specs, pricing and availability
