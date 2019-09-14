Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [September 9 — 15]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows to recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Amazon Prime Video
Undone [Prime Original]
A young woman named Alma discovers she has time travel abilities after a near-fatal car accident. With these strange powers, she begins to investigate the truth of her father’s death.
Undone was created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Burdy (Bojack Horseman) and features the voices and likenesses of Rosa Salazar (Alita: Battle Angel), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Angelique Cabral (Life in Pieces) and Daveed Diggs (Blindspotting).
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: September 13th, 2019
Genre: Animation, comedy, drama
Runtime: Eight episodes (22-23 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent
Crave
Amazing Race Canada (Season 7)
Another 10 Canadian teams compete in the ultimate race across Canada. The show is hosted by Russell, Manitoba-born skeleton racer Jon Montgomery.
Original TV broadcast run: July to September 2019 (CTV)
Crave release date: September 13th, 2019
Genre: Reality
Runtime: 11 episodes (around 42 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Arrow (Season 7)
After outing himself as the Green Arrow to save his friends, Oliver Queen must fight to survive in prison, all while a new threat from his past emerges.
Notably, the DC Comics-adapted series is filmed in Vancouver, while stars Stephen Amell and Emily Bett Rickards hail from Toronto and Vancouver, respectively. David Ramsey (Blue Bloods), Katie Cassidy Rogers (Gossip Girl), Colton Haynes (Teen Wolf), Rick Gonzalez (Reaper) and Juliana Harkavy (The Walking Dead) co-star.
It’s also worth noting that the series’ eighth and final season — which has a shortened 10-episode run — is set to premiere on CTV on October 15th.
Original TV broadcast run: October 2018 to May 2019 (The CW/CTV)
Crave release date: September 13th, 2019
Genre: Action, drama, superhero
Runtime: 22 episodes (around 42 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent
The Deuce (Season 3)
The third and final season of The Deuce takes place in 1985 and chronicles the end of an era in the American sex trade and the impact of the AIDS epidemic.
The series was created by David Simon and George Pelecanos (The Wire) and stars James Franco (The Disaster Artist), Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Honourable Woman), Chris Bauer (The Wire) and Chris Coy (The Walking Dead).
HBO/Crave premiere date: September 9th (new episodes to come every Monday at 9pm ET)
Genre: Drama
Runtime: Six episodes (around 42 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 82 percent (first episode)
The Hummingbird Project
In this Canadian-Belgian co-production, two traders face off against their old boss in an effort to make millions in the fibre-optic cable business.
Montreal-born Kim Nguyen (Eye on Juliet) wrote and directed the film, which was shot in Quebec. Further, co-star Michael Mando (Better Call Saul) hails from Quebec City. The film also stars Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network), Alexander Skarsgard (True Blood) and Salma Hayek (Frida).
Original theatrical release date: March 15th, 2019
Crave release date: September 13th
Genre: Drama, thriller
Runtime: 1 hour, 51 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 58 percent
RuPaul’s Drag Race (All seasons), Drag Race All Stars (All seasons)
Crave is now streaming all 11 seasons of popular drag-focused reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race, as well as all four seasons of the tie-in All Stars program. The main show sees drag queens face off to become the ultimate drag superstar. All Stars, meanwhile, brings back past contestants and gives them a chance to enter the Drag Race Hall of Fame.
It’s worth noting that a Canadian version of RuPaul’s Drag Race is currently in the works and will debut on Crave at a yet-to-be-determined date.
Original TV broadcast run: February 2009 to present (Drag Race), October 2012 to present (All Stars)
Crave release date: September 13th, 2019 (both series)
Genre: Reality
Rotten Tomatoes score: 83 percent (Drag Race), 70 percent (All Stars)
Runtime: 145 episodes (42 to 60 minutes each) for Drag Race, 33 episodes (42 to 60 minutes each) for All Stars
Netflix
Bill Burr: Paper Tiger [Netflix Original]
Comedian Bill Burr riffs on outrage culture, male feminism, cultural appropriation, robot sex and more.
Netflix Canada release date: September 10th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 7 minutes
Genre: Comedy
Rotten Tomatoes score: 83 percent
The Chef Show: Volume 2 [Netflix Original]
In the second volume of his Chef Show, Iron Man director Favreau has on significantly fewer celebrities and instead takes a deeper dive at the restaurants and food. That’s not to say he has no guests, however, with Vancouver funnyman Seth Rogen (Superbad) and Star Wars: The Clone Wars showrunner Dave Filoni popping up in two different episodes.
Netflix Canada release date: September 13th, 2019
Runtime: Six episodes (29 to 34 minutes each)
Genre: Cooking
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
The Ranch: Part 7 [Netflix Original]
The first half of the final season of Netflix’s The Ranch is now streaming. The series follows a failed semi-pro football athlete who returns to his Denver home to run a ranch with his family.
The Ranch was created by Don Reo (Everybody Hates Chris) and Jim Patterson (Two and a Half Men) and stars Ashton Kutcher (Punk’d), Sam Elliott (A Star is Born), Debra Winger (Terms of Endearment) and Calgary-born Elisha Cuthbert (24).
Netflix Canada release date: September 13th, 2019
Runtime: 10 episodes (29 to 35 minutes each)
Genre: Comedy
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Unbelievable [Netflix Original]
In this timely new series inspired by true events, two female detectives investigate a woman who has been charged with lying about having been raped.
Unbelievable was created by Susannah Grant (Erin Brockovich) and novelists Ayelet Waldman (Bad Mother) and Michael Chabon (The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay) and stars Toni Collette (Hereditary), Merrit Wever (Nurse Jackie), Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart) and Danielle Macdonald (Bird Box).
Netflix Canada release date: September 13th, 2019
Runtime: Eight episodes (45 to 59 minutes each)
Genre: Drama
Rotten Tomatoes score: 93 percent
