Google Pixel 4 render suggests October 15 announcement

Within all the Apple news, the prolific leaker Evan Blass tweeted out a new render of the Pixel 4 that suggested the device’s launch date.
The render showcases the front of the Pixel with its overtly large top bezel and its slim bottom bezel.
What’s essential about the leak, however, is the date on the display. The render shows the date of October 15th, which indicates the possible announcement day for that handset.
Google has yet to announce the unveiling for the Pixel 4 series. However, October 15th wouldn’t be shocking. It is a tad later than last year’s October 9th revealing for the Pixel 3, but it’s still not out of the realm of possibility. October 15th would be the latest launch ever for the Pixel series.
Google’s Pixel 4 series has leaked quite a bit over the past few weeks with numerous videos showing off the product.
Source: Evan Blass
