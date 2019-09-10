Google confirms Play Pass is ‘coming soon’

Google Play Pass is ‘coming soon,’ says Google.
The company dropped the news on Twitter with little details, stating, “It’s almost time ⏲️ Google Play Pass is coming soon,” and showing what looks to be a GIF of a ticket stub.
It’s almost time ⏲️ Google Play Pass is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/vTbNmRehLm
— Google Play (@GooglePlay) September 9, 2019
Google Play Pass is expected to be Google’s monthly subscription-based service that gives you a selection of apps and games on the Play Store, free of advertising or in-app purchases.
Rumours started last month that the price would come in around $4.99 USD per month, possibly $7.99 or $8.99 CAD, and take on Apple’s upcoming Apple Arcade.
