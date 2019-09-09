Rogers, Bell working to restore network connections after Hurricane Dorian

Rogers and Bell are working towards fixing networks that have been affected by Hurricane Dorian that struck Atlantic Canada.
Widespread power outages occurred in the aftermath of the storm that hit Nova Scotia on Saturday and several customers experienced cellular network outages or inconsistencies.
The CBC reported on September 9th that more than 200,000 homes and businesses are still without electricity across the Atlantic region. Officials have indicated that residents could be out of power for up to a week.
Rogers said in a recent press release that network, service and maintenance teams have been “working around the clock to restore services as qu8ickly as possible to customers affected by Hurricane Dorian.”
“Local teams are deploying and fueling back-up generators at cell sites and cable transport sites, and a team of technicians from Ontario are travelling to Nova Scotia to help restore services. Rogers is also working closely with local hydro to restore full power to sites, prioritizing critical areas,” Rogers said. A spokesperson also indicated that 24 technicians have been sent from Ontario to help support the work.
The Toronto-based carrier also indicated it is working with the Red Cross and other local relief organizations to help with clean-up and restoration efforts.
Meanwhile, Montreal-based carrier Bell said that it is also doing what it can to help with the outages.
A spokesperson for the carrier said that “Bell wireless sites are equipped with battery back-up power systems and if required our teams activate generators to keep individual sites up and running if electrical grid power has not yet been restored.”
“We are working closely with Nova Scotia Power to get full power restored to affected sites as soon as possible,” the spokesperson said.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Eastlink and Telus to learn of their efforts. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
Comments