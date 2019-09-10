Apple unveiled its latest trio of iPhones today, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
Availability
The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are set to launch on September 20th. Pre-orders for the devices start on September 13th at 8:00am EST.
Pricing
The iPhone 11 Pro starts at $1,379 CAD for 64GB variant, $1,589 for the 256GB model and the 512GB variant will cost $1,859.
Meanwhile, the 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max starts at $1519 for the 64GB version. The 256GB costs $1,729 and lastly the $512GB is a whopping $1,999.
The 6.1-inch iPhone 11 starts at $979 for the 64GB version, the 128GB sports a $1,049 price tag and lastly the 256GB variant has a retail price of $1,189.
Carriers that will likely have the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max include Rogers, Cityfone, Eastlink, Freedom Mobile, Koodo, BellMTS, PC Mobile, SaskTel, TbayTel, Telus, Videotron and Virgin Mobile.
We’ll update the post with Canadian carrier specific details as soon as it’s available.
