Save $100 to $350 on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 at Best Buy

Best Buy Canada currently has Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 2 on sale.
The Surface Laptop 2, which was one of 2018’s best computers, is still an excellent buy, especially if you can get a reasonable price.
If you head over to a Best Buy store, however, you might be able to get a good deal. Several Surface Laptop 2 configurations are on sale, such as the 256GB Core i5 variant with 8GB of RAM. It’s currently $100 off, going for $1,299.99.
Other configurations are on sale as well, ranging from $100 to $350 in savings. Additionally, the Surface Laptop 2’s four colour options — black, platinum, burgundy and cobalt — are all represented well in the deals.
The only downside is that availability appears limited. Best Buy’s website already lists many stores as sold out, but there are plenty still available online.
Ultimately, if you’re looking for an excellent Windows laptop, you can’t go wrong with Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 2. That said, the company is widely expected to unveil the next generation of its Surface Laptop at the upcoming October Surface event. If you’re intent on having the latest and greatest tech, you may want to hold off an see what new features the Surface Laptop 3 will have.
You can see all the details on Best Buy Canada’s website.
Comments