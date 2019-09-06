After a short summer break, the SyrupCast is back!
This week, MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke takes over hosting duties alongside staff writers Bradley Bennett and Jon Lamont. The team sits down to discuss Sonos’ new portable Move speaker, the best Android 10 features and Apple’s upcoming fall hardware event.
Brad recently took a day trip to NYC to check out Sonos’ new speaker, the Move. The portable speaker, weighing in at a hefty 2.9kg (6.6lbs), can be moved easily between rooms or even outside unlike Sonos’ other speakers.
The team then switches gears to talk about the best new Android 10 features. The consensus is that the operating system update’s revamped gestures are one of its best new features.
Finally, Apple’s Fall event is coming up. The MobileSyrup goes outlines everything they expect to see at this year’s event, including the iPhone Pro and Pro Max. For the first time, the iPhone is rumoured to feature three cameras, including one with an ultra-wide-angle lens. There have also been whispers of a successor to the iPhone XR.
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.
Total runtime: 59:07
Shoutouts: 55:00
Patrick gives his shoutout to his new podcast about the reality show The Hills: New Beginnings, called ‘Unwritten.’ Bradley sends a shoutout to Jony Ive. Finally, Jon shouts out Pat’s left hand for the extra work it has had to do while his right hand is immobilized following a nerve-related surgery.
