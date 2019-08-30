Samsung might be working on a cheaper version of the Galaxy Fold

With rumours circulating that the revamped Galaxy Fold could be shipping soon in some regions, new reports have turned up claiming Samsung is working on a cheaper version of the foldable smartphone.
SamMobile, the source of the leak, says that the less expensive Galaxy Fold will feature 256GB of storage — half the internal storage of the current Fold — along with the ‘SM-F700F’ model number.
It’s unclear what else will be different about the cheaper Fold, but SamMobile says its sources indicate both devices will share a number of features. It’s even unclear how much the phone will cost, with the current Fold being priced at $1,980 USD (about $2,628 CAD).
It’s likely that while this less expensive version of the Fold might be cheaper, it’s still going to be a very expensive smartphone.
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold has experienced a rough few months. The phone was initially scheduled to drop in the first half of 2019 in the U.S. and then this summer in Canada.
The foldable smartphone’s release was pushed back due to design issues with early review units related to debris getting stuck behind the device’s foldable display.
Source: SamMobile Via: AndroidPolice
