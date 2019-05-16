Asus ZenFone 6 photos show off slim bezel design

Nothing can stay secret forever, especially in the smartphone world.
Live photos of the Asus ZenFone 6 have leaked online. The photos, which first appeared on SlashLeaks, offer a glimpse at the front and the rear of the upcoming handset.
The pictures show off the ZenFone’s rear-facing fingerprint scanner and dual rear-facing camera setup. Additionally, the front of the phone sports no notch or hole punch display and offers a very slim bezel at the top of the handset.
That’s because, according to previous leaks, the dual camera setup from the rear also functions as a dual selfie shooter. The ZenFone 6 leak also initially featured a video, but it seems SlashLeaks quickly pulled it.
This wasn’t the only news about the ZenFone 6 that hit the web. Recently, Asus poked a little fun at OnePlus.
5000 > 1+7+3700, so why choose ordinary when you can #DefyOrdinary? #ZenFone6 pic.twitter.com/x8R24953mS
— ASUS (@ASUS) May 14, 2019
The ad for the ZenFone 6 indicates that the handset sports a 5,000mAh battery that’s larger than the OnePlus 7′s 3,700mAh battery. Even the OnePlus 7 Pro only features a 4,000mAh battery.
A 5,000mAh battery is especially impressive for a flagship-level smartphone. Samsung’s Galaxy S10 5G sports a 4,500mAh battery and the Huawei Mate 20 Pro only features a 4,200mAh power cell.
Additionally, the ZenFone 6 reportedly features a 3.5mm headphone jack, notification LED, Snapdragon 855 chipset and 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera.
The ZenFone 6 will likely make its way to Canada, similar to other Asus flagship handsets. Asus will unveil the ZenFone 6 today, May 16th at 2PM ET and 11am PT.
Image Credit: SlashLeaks (original leaker unclear)
Source: SlashLeaks, Asus
