Some users experiencing long wait times when installing Android 10

Several users are experiencing lengthy Android 10 install times and are getting stuck on the boot screen with the Google logo.
User posts on Google’s product forums indicate that some users are getting stuck while installing the latest OS for anywhere between 30 minutes to six hours. It noted that the problem isn’t limited to one device and that users on the first-gen Pixel, Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3a are all reporting issues while installing
If you don’t want to wait for this to get fixed, you can either manually sideload Android 10, or you go back to Pie and try to do the Android 10 OTA update again.
To do this, you’ll need to boot your phone into recovery mode by pressing down the power and volume button at the same time. When you are in recovery mode, select ‘Reboot System Now.’
Source: Google Via: Android Central
