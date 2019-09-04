News
Grocery delivery service Inabuggy launches in Edmonton

Sep 4, 2019

7:04 AM EDT

Inabuggy

Toronto-based grocery delivery service Inabuggy is now available in Edmonton.

With Inabuggy, Edmontonians can have groceries delivered to them in as little as an hour. Altogether, Inabuggy says it offers delivery on more than 600,000 items, ranging from fresh groceries and prepared foods to pharmaceuticals and pet foods.

In addition to Edmonton, Inabuggy services Calgary, Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa and Vancouver.

Orders can be placed in the Inabuggy app on Android and iOS or on the web. There is no minimum or maximum order size.

