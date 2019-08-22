Slack statuses can now sync with Google Calendar

Slack, a popular business communication platform, now has integration with the Google Calendar app. The update now allows Google Calendar to adjust the user’s Slack status.
Now for those who have an event on Google Calendar, Slack will use that information to change the user’s status, so that the user’s coworkers know that they are unavailable.
So when a user goes on vacation the status will change the status to vacation. When the user returns, as long as it’s in their calendar, the user will not need to change the status back.
This update also works with event invitations and can send notifications about upcoming events into Slack as well. With this users can see a daily summary of their events and get notifications of upcoming ones.
Through Slack users also respond directly to event invitations.
This comes alongside a number of updates such as bringing better search capabilities, increasing the size of channel names and improvement to calls.
Source: 9to5Google
