Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant now features Continued Conversations

Aug 22, 2019

6:06 PM EDT

Lenovo’s Smart Clock with Google Assistant offers both ‘Continued Conversation’ and can turn into a digital photo album.

Lenovo’s Smart Clock can turn to a digital photo album showing pictures from the user’s Google Photos account, as well as featured photos that Google provides.

The Continued Conversation feature allows users to continue their conversations with their smart speaker. This gets prompted by using the command ‘Hey Google’ and asking a question. Afterwards, the Assistant stays active for the user to ask a follow-up question without an additional prompt.

This update goes live in countries including Canada, the U.S., U.K., Germany, France and Australia.

The Lenovo Smart Clock launched in May in Canada.

Source: Google

