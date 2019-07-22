News
PREVIOUS|

Slack’s updated desktop app uses up to 50 percent less RAM

Jul 22, 2019

3:53 PM EDT

0 comments

Slack app icon

If you depend on Slack for work, good news: Slack is updating its desktop app to make it faster.

In a new blog post over on its official site, the company claims the latest version of its desktop app launches up to 33 percent faster. Additionally, calls are faster, says Slack, which allows users to call one another up to 10 times more quickly.

Best yet, the new desktop app uses up to 50 percent less RAM, which Slack promises will make the app feel smoother in day-to-day use.

Lastly, in instances where there’s an on-and-off internet connection, Slack will now allow users to continue reading through their channels without a connection error message appearing.

Slack says today’s update will roll out over the next few weeks. A notification will inform users if they’re running the updated version.

Source: Slack

Related Articles

News

May 17, 2019

2:50 PM EDT

Slack kills bug that could have given hackers access to user downloads

News

Apr 25, 2019

10:26 AM EDT

Slack makes signing in on Android easier with support for Smart Lock

News

Jul 11, 2019

4:52 PM EDT

Microsoft Teams has 13 million daily users, says it’s now bigger than Slack

Comments