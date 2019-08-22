Bell back to school offer includes free Chromecast on top of discounted internet

With the school year kicking off in just a couple of weeks, Bell has rolled out a new back to school internet promotion for students.
Now, post-secondary students can get a free Google Chromecast when signing up for select Bell internet plans. Specifically, you’ll need to sign up for Fibe Internet and pay for Bell’s $10/month Alt TV with Crave add-on in order to receive the bonus Chromecast.
The following three eligible Fibe Internet plans are already discounted, so you can save on your monthly bill in addition to getting the free Chromecast:
- Fibe 50 (up to 50mbps download speed) — $59.95/month (regularly $67.95)
- Fibe 150 (up to 150mbps download speed) — $64.95/month (regularly $84.95)
- Gigabit Fibe 1.5 (up to 1.5gbps download speed) — $84.95 (regularly $109.95)All three packages are for part of a 12-month promotion and each includes unlimited internet. Note that you’ll have to prove you’re enrolled in a post-secondary institution to take advantage of the promotions.
Bell’s back to school offers can be claimed online, at 1-877-852-8213 or in-store.
More information on the offers can be found here.
Comments