OnePlus could be working on new camera design: leak

Aug 22, 2019

11:50 AM EDT

OnePlus7 Pro

While OnePlus already launched multiple smartphones this year, it seems that the Chinese company might also launch a OnePlus smartphone with an odd rear-facing design.

The news comes from famous leaker Evan Blass, who revealed an image of the back of the handset. It appears that the phone has a large circular camera setup.

The smartphone also has a volume rocker, alert slider and power button on its sides.

OnePlus typically releases its T-series smartphones in October and November. So we might not have to wait much longer to see exactly what this phone is.

It’s currently unclear how many cameras the phone will have or what the front of the handset looks like.

Source: Evan Blass

