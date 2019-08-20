News
PREVIOUS

OnePlus to rumoured reveal new smartphone on September 26

Aug 20, 2019

1:11 PM EDT

0 comments

With OnePlus already launching multiple smartphones this year, many thought the company wouldn’t release a T-variant so soon.

However, it looks like OnePlus could start selling another smartphone as soon as October 15th.

This leak comes from Max J (@Samsung_News) who tweeted that an upcoming OnePlus smartphone is getting a September 26th launch in India, an October 10th reveal in the U.S and Europe and will start selling the phone on October 15th.

It’s possible this is the OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro or even another 5G variant of the smartphone.

Rumours also suggest that OnePlus will launch the OnePlus TV on September 26th as well. It’s possible that OnePlus will reveal both the smartphone and the OnePlus TV at the same time.

Source: @Samsung_News

Related Articles

News

Aug 14, 2019

9:11 AM EDT

OnePlus officially announces its TV called the OnePlus TV

News

Aug 15, 2019

3:05 PM EDT

OnePlus adds Fnatic Mode and DC dimming to the OnePlus 6 and 6T

News

Aug 11, 2019

4:06 PM EDT

OnePlus may launch its Smart TV the last week of September 2019

News

Aug 20, 2019

11:25 AM EDT

Quebec government hosting forum to learn how to reduce screen dependence in youth

Comments