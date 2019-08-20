OnePlus to rumoured reveal new smartphone on September 26

With OnePlus already launching multiple smartphones this year, many thought the company wouldn’t release a T-variant so soon.
However, it looks like OnePlus could start selling another smartphone as soon as October 15th.
26th September India Launch
10th October US/EU Launch
15th October Sale https://t.co/yKxDlzI1O3
— Max J. (@Samsung_News_) August 19, 2019
This leak comes from Max J (@Samsung_News) who tweeted that an upcoming OnePlus smartphone is getting a September 26th launch in India, an October 10th reveal in the U.S and Europe and will start selling the phone on October 15th.
It’s possible this is the OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro or even another 5G variant of the smartphone.
Rumours also suggest that OnePlus will launch the OnePlus TV on September 26th as well. It’s possible that OnePlus will reveal both the smartphone and the OnePlus TV at the same time.
Source: @Samsung_News
